Museveni takes campaign trail to Teso, emphasizes new cattle restocking plan

Kaberamaido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has started his campaign in the Teso region, reassuring on security and cattle restocking.

” This area once faced insecurity when rebels used to kidnap our children from schools like Lwala Girls School. That dark chapter ended long ago. The NRM restored peace across the entire country,” he said on Friday.

“On development (Dongolobo), we are bringing the tarmac closer with the Katine–Kaberamaido Road, 73.5km. The funds are available, and government is securing a contractor. Out of 234 villages, 217 now have boreholes—91% coverage. We shall extend water to the remaining 17.”

A day earlier,, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential flag bearer took his 2026–2031 campaign trail to Teso sub-region, placing a new cattle restocking proposal at the heart of his message to residents.

Addressing thousands of supporters at St. Francis Secondary School, Acumet, in Kapelebyong District, President Museveni announced plans for a democratic livestock restocking programme targeting households across Teso, Lango, and Acholi sub-regions — areas historically affected by cattle raids and insurgencies.

“I recently met your leaders and asked why we don’t have a democratic formula for restocking. I proposed that each homestead should receive five cows,” President Museveni said to loud applause.

“The majority supported it, and I have instructed the government to plan for it.”

He described the initiative as a strategic move to restore household wealth and transform livelihoods in the cattle corridor, noting that past recovery programmes had been unevenly implemented.

“This will be a fair and transparent way to ensure every family benefits from Uganda’s progress,” he added.

The proposal, part of the NRM’s new manifesto for 2026–2031, aims to empower rural communities through agricultural productivity and wealth creation, aligning with the government’s ongoing Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga programmes.

Beyond the restocking plan, President Museveni also addressed concerns over poor road maintenance and corruption in local governments, calling for stronger accountability.

“On the roads, there is some little problem which I have ordered the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Local Government to stop. They delay in maintaining both tarmac and murram roads,” he said.

He revealed that government allocates Shs 1.3 billion per district annually for road maintenance, but investigations had found funds being misused.

“Some roads are not maintained, and when they are, they do it carelessly. They just grade without drainage. I am going to deal with them,” he warned.

The President also highlighted achievements under NRM leadership in education, social services, and infrastructure across Teso.

“In Kapelebyong alone, there are now 10 secondary schools — a sign of how far we’ve come,” he noted.

He cited key road projects linking Soroti, Moroto, Mbale, and Lira, and pledged to extend new connections to Amuria, Obalanga, and Otuke.

On peace and security, Museveni reflected on the region’s recovery from past cattle rustling and insurgencies.

“Since 2007, Uganda has enjoyed peace. We defeated the rebels and disarmed cattle rustlers. That is why we can now talk about wealth creation,” he said.

Accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, the President reiterated NRM’s commitment to free and quality education.

Maama Janet emphasized the government’s next step in eliminating school fees in UPE and USE institutions.

“In the coming Kisanja, all teachers will be paid by government, and parents will not have to pay any fees,” she said.

“That’s why it’s important to support President Museveni and the NRM.”

Kapelebyong District has seen steady progress under NRM, with Shs 17 billion disbursed under the PDM benefiting over 17,000 households, and Shs 920 million invested through Emyooga SACCOs.

The district has also received Shs 3.9 billion in compensation for families affected by past cattle raids.

Education and health services continue to expand, with plans to construct new secondary schools and upgrade health centres. Water access remains a focus, with the new Kapelebyong Town Piped Water Project now serving over 3,000 people.

The Teso campaign rally, attended by NRM Central Executive Committee members, MPs, and cultural leaders, was held under the theme: “Protecting the Gains, As We Make a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status.”

President Museveni concluded by thanking Teso residents for their support and reaffirming the NRM’s commitment to inclusive development.

“NRM is Uganda’s party — building Uganda and ensuring that all our children live better lives than we did,” he said.

SOURCE: NRM Media