Museveni slams ‘petty’ opposition parties

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has slammed opposition parties for focusing on petty issues rather than critical issues such as prosperity of Ugandans and strategic security and future of Africa.

He said this on Wednesday as the Inter Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) summit opened at the Speke Resort, Munyonyo.

The opposition parties raised issues of peaceful transition of power, strengthening democracy, levelling the playing ground, Museveni’s threat to wipe out the opposition parties, among other during the IPOD summit.

In his remarks, Museveni said as long as he is alive, he will be present to fight for prosperity of Ugandans and strategic security of Africa. These, he said are the reasons why he joined politics, why he continues to be in politics and why he will stay in politics as long as he has the energy.

“I am in politics for the prosperity of our people. Parties are only focussing on elections. Have elections, new MPs, a new President, so that they do what?” he said.

Museveni said government is willing to make concessions on certain issues. For instance on the issue of organizing rallies, he said there should not be a problem if rallies are not put in markets, have clear messages and purpose.

“I am surprised some people are avoiding dialogue. I am glad that today the room is full, dialogue is good. We discuss issues and resolve them,” Museveni said.

Museveni never denied saying he would wipe out the opposition but argued that the context of the statement was misconstrued. He argued that opposition will wipe itself out of politics for making strategic mistakes and opposing NRM regime in everything.

Democratic Party DP President Norbert Mao, Uganda People’s Congress-UPC faction president, Jimmy Akena, and Justice Forum’s, Asuman Basalirwa are in attendance.

IPOD brings together political parties represented in parliament. This is the first time that political party leaders are meeting under the IPOD umbrella. The largest opposition party, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) snubbed the meeting.

IPOD is hosted and funded by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD). Frank Rusa, the NIMD Country Representative and IPOD Executive Secretary in his opening remarks said it has not been easy to bring together the party leaders for the summit.

Attended the Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) Summit at Speke Resort, Munyonyo. The grouping is for parties with representation in Parliament. Dialogue is the beginning of democracy and I am glad to be at this function. I always welcome any opportunity for dialogue. pic.twitter.com/xaHURDHl7M — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) December 12, 2018

Democratic Party President Mao earlier said the actions by political actors after the summit is what will give it meaning rather than merely meeting. He said there is a need of setting a goal of achieving peaceful transition in Uganda for the first time.

Mao said the summit is about promoting political hygiene and cooling tensions between political actors.

UPC President Jimmy Akena added that, “whatever our individual differences, Uganda must win.”

Discussion in today’s summit was centered on four thematic areas; strengthening political parties to enhance their relevance and effectiveness, consolidation of constitutional and electoral reforms, promotion of inclusiveness in national politics especially in relation to the role of youth and women in politics and strengthening democratic governance, human rights and observance of rule of law.

URN