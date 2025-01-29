Museveni says ready to step in to end DR Congo chaos

KAMPALA | Xinhua | Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said he is ready to mediate efforts to end the conflict between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) government and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels.

John Mulimba, Uganda’s minister of state for foreign affairs in charge of regional cooperation, told lawmakers on Wednesday that the president is available to support a peaceful resolution to the hostilities between the two warring parties.

Fighting between M23 rebels and the Congolese army has reached Goma, the capital of the DRC’s North Kivu province, with the rebels declaring the capture of the city and several key installations.

“President Museveni and the government of Uganda remain available to participate in regional peace initiatives to ensure the cessation of hostilities as soon as possible,” Mulimba said.

He said the conflict in the central African country and the Great Lakes region in general cannot be resolved through military means.

Uganda continues to monitor the security situation in the Great Lakes region while taking into account the importance of ongoing bilateral arrangements with the DRC government, Mulimba said.

The African Union on Tuesday condemned the violence in the eastern DRC, calling on the M23 to “lay down” its arms.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in the eastern DRC, urging the M23 to immediately cease all hostile actions and withdraw from occupied areas.

More than 400,000 people have been displaced since the start of 2025 in the eastern DRC, according to the UN.

South Africa calls for more efforts to end DRC conflict after 13 soldiers killed

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday called for intensified diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following the deaths of 13 South African peacekeepers.

The South African troops, part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), have been killed in escalating fighting involving the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group and the Armed Forces of the DRC since last week.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers, calling on the country to rally behind its soldiers “who have dedicated their lives to bringing peace on our continent.”

The president reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to peace, urging all parties to respect the DRC’s territorial integrity and engage in diplomatic processes to end the ongoing conflict.

“We call on all parties to this conflict to fully embrace the current diplomatic efforts that are aimed at finding a peaceful resolution,” he said. “We must silence the guns on our continent for the attainment of inclusive development and prosperity.”

Ramaphosa welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s recent position on the situation in the DRC, which calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the reversal of territorial expansion by the M23, the withdrawal of external forces from the DRC, and the resumption of peace talks under the Nairobi Process.

He also emphasized that South Africa’s military presence in the eastern DRC is “not a declaration of war against any country or state.” “The members of the South African National Defense Force that are in the DRC are part of both SADC and United Nations efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are constantly threatened by the conflict in the DRC,” said Ramaphosa.

“The presence of the SAMIDRC forces demonstrates a commitment of SADC member states to supporting the DRC in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability and, ultimately, create an enabling environment for sustainable development and prosperity,” he added. ■