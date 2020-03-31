Museveni renews contracts for eight AIGPs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has renewed contracts of eight Assistant Inspector General of Police -AIGPs.

Among the eight AIGPs whose contracts have been renewed are three who were ordered by Inspector General of Police Okoth Ochola to handover their offices to their deputies after their contracts expired.

They include AIGP Joseph Mugisa, Who now returns to head the Directorate of Fire and Emergency Response Services, AIGP Erasmus Twaruhukwa who returns as police Director of Legal and Human Rights and AIGP Francis Rwego, Uganda Police attache at African Union in Addis- Ababa.

AIGP Asan Kasingye who Is also police force’s Chief Political Commissar, said he and his colleagues have all recieved two years contracts.

The others are Edward Ochom who is also police’s Director of Research, Abbas Byakagaba, the Director- Counter-Terrorism, Andrew Sorowen, the Director sports and general duties and John Ndungutse Ngaruye who serves as police attache at EAPCCO in Nairobi, Kenya.

Nevertheless, contracts of some AIGPs who were ordered by Ochola to vacate office as they waited for their renewal have not been renewed. These include AIGP Dr Steven Kasiima who was traffic police director and engineering director AIGP Godfrey Bangirana.

The presidents appointments were based on recommendations made by Police Authority chaired by Internal Affairs Minister Gen Jeje Odongo.

*******

URN