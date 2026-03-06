Museveni declines to take sides in Middle East war

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the current Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has declined to take sides in the ongoing war in the Middle East stating that Uganda maintains friendly relations with many countries involved in the ongoing tensions.

Last week, the United States and Israel launched a war of aggression on Iran that led to the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior government and military leaders. The ensuing Iran retaliation has drawn in several Middle East and European countries, threatening the global economy.

Speaking to a gathering of Muslims at State House Entebbe for the annual iftar dinner, Museveni said, Uganda enjoys good relations with Israel, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, which puts him in a bind on choosing who to support. However, Museveni said he has engaged several leaders privately to encourage dialogue and peaceful solutions.

Museveni called on world leaders to pursue global justice and affluence, warning that conflicts driven by identity politics continue to destabilize regions and undermine development. “I would like to use this season of Ramadan to call upon people around the world to work for justice everywhere and for global affluence,” he said.

The President reflected on the rising global tensions, particularly in the Middle East, and urged leaders to prioritize dialogue, fairness, and economic cooperation. Museveni reiterated his long-standing support for the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, arguing that mutual recognition between Israel and Palestine could help stabilize the region.

“I have always told the leaders involved that both sides should recognize each other so that the two-state solution can work,” Museveni said. He warned that politics based on identity rather than shared interests leads to prolonged conflict.

Reflecting on Uganda’s own experience, Museveni emphasized that prosperity depends on cooperation and integration rather than division: “As a cattle keeper, I produce milk, beef, and bananas. Whoever buys from me makes me happy. It is not just my tribe that supports my prosperity, it is Ugandans and even the wider region. That is why unity is important. Dividing people is short-sighted.”

Museveni also called on developed countries to support economic transformation in poorer regions, arguing that global prosperity benefits everyone.“If you are a smart businessman, why would you want to trade with a poor person?” he asked. “If people have income and wealth, they will buy your products. That is why the world should work towards global affluence.”

Museveni congratulated the Muslim community for observing the holy month of Ramadan and commended Ugandans for maintaining unity and rejecting sectarian politics. “I welcome all our Muslim brothers and sisters,” he said. “I congratulate you for fasting during this holy month of Ramadan. It is not yet over, but we have already gone some distance.”

President Museveni also thanked Ugandans, including the Muslim community, for their continued support and for embracing the message of unity that the NRM government has consistently advocated, sayng: “I want to thank the Muslims and all Ugandans for massively supporting us during the just concluded elections. I also congratulate you because when we asked you to avoid sectarianism and love all Ugandans irrespective of their differences, you listened.”

For her part, Vice President Jessica Alupo thanked the President and the First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni, for maintaining the tradition of hosting the Muslim community for the annual Iftar dinner.She congratulated Muslims upon reaching the later stages of Ramadan and praised the spiritual values associated with the holy month.“Ramadan reminds us of the key messages of faith—prayer, thanksgiving, and fasting. I congratulate the Muslim community for the journey you have undertaken during this sacred period,” she noted.Meanwhile, the Speaker of ParliamentAnita Annet Among, thanked the Muslim community for its continued support to the country’s leadership and national development.

She also revealed that discussions on the establishment of Kadhi courts are currently before Parliament. “The issue of Kadhi courts is before us in Parliament, and we appreciate the trust that has been given to us to handle such important matters,” she said.

In his remarks, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, congratulated President Museveni on his re-election and praised the government for promoting religious freedom and supporting Muslim participation in national development. He noted that the country has experienced institutional restoration and socio-economic transformation over the years, adding that the Muslim community appreciates the space given for freedom of worship.

“As the Quran reminds us, Allah loves those who are just. We commend your leadership for supporting programs that promote national progress,” he said.

The Mufti revealed that the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council has registered Imams across the country and initiated programs aimed at improving their livelihoods.“We have successfully registered imams across Uganda and have initiated Imam SACCOs to enable them participate actively in national wealth creation programs,” he said.

He added that Uganda currently has about 16,300 mosques, which serve as centers for spiritual guidance and community development. He also mentioned the council has established agricultural training centers to support farmers with modern and certified farming practices.“Many people plant crops without proper knowledge of how to manage them. We have opened various training centers to provide farmers with technical skills that will improve productivity,” he explained.

The Mufti also expressed concern about conflicts in parts of the world, particularly in the Middle East, calling for renewed commitment to peace.“The ongoing conflicts are affecting humanity and causing loss of life,” he said. “The world must renew its commitment to peace and mutual understanding. May Allah help us.”The Mufti further noted that recent global developments could affect Ugandan pilgrims planning to travel for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Sheikh Ashraf Mutagubya, a lecturer at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), noted that the holy month of Ramadan offers Muslims an opportunity for spiritual reflection and wisdom.

“During Ramadan, Muslims dedicate more time to reading the Quran and deepening their understanding of faith. It is a period that makes believers more reflective, and the wisdom gained during this holy month should guide us even beyond Ramadan,” he said.

He added that peace and reconciliation remain essential for the progress of both the Muslim community and the nation at large.“May Allah grant you strength where leadership is heavy and wisdom where judgment is required,” SHeikh Mutagubya concluded. “May this Ramadan strengthen our unity and commitment to justice. May Allah bless Uganda, its leadership, and unite its people.”

The Iftar dinner brought together Muslim leaders and the faithful, government officials including Ministers and Members of Parliament, among other invited guests.

