MUSEVENI: Compensation of former West Nile rebels to be done in phases

Yumbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni has told the people of Yumbe and West Nile that the compensation of ex-combatants who fought against the NRM government will be done in phases until after the next general elections.

Speaking on Saturday during the Yumbe Peace day celebrations at Geya Primary in Yumbe district, President Museveni explained that the first phase will have 1 billion Shillings released, out of the 26 billion and in the next financial year they will receive 13 billion and 12 billion will be paid after the 2026 general elections.

Representing the West Nile MPs, Geoffrey Feta, the Chairperson of West Nile Parliamentary Forum commended President Museveni for the commitment to foster peace but called for solution to the recurring insecurity challenges in the region.

However, Huda Oleru, the Minister of State for Veteran Affairs, described the event as a land mark, adding that there should be no more violence but peace in the region.

Meanwhile some of the MPs from the districts of Obongi, Moyo and Adjumani led by Gen. Moses Ali kept a low profile and remained tight lipped throughout the event quietly protesting the President’s failure to offer a clear and lasting solution over the Apaa conflict.

The MPs and LCV Chairpersons who attended the Peace day reportedly kept receiving threats from the locals back at home never to say anything lest they face the rough of the aggrieved Madi people.

On December 2nd 2002, the then leadership of the Uganda National Liberation Front II and West Nile Bank Front signed a peace agreement with the NRM government.

The Peace Day was also attended by delegations from DRC and South Sudan.

URN