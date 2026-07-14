UCC still investigating NMG closure amid reopening talks

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) says investigations into the closure of Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda are still ongoing, urging the public to wait for the outcome of what it describes as a security inquiry amid growing speculation that the media house could soon resume operations.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo said the commission had not concluded its role in the matter and would communicate its position once the inquiry is complete.

Thembo declined to comment on whether the Uganda Communications Commission is participating in discussions between security agencies and Nation Media Group’s shareholders over a possible reopening, saying the matter remains a security inquiry whose details cannot be disclosed. He said the commission will receive the final investigation report once the inquiry is concluded and will determine whether any issues arising from it require regulatory action within its mandate.

Thembo’s remarks come nearly two weeks after the closure of NMG Uganda’s operations following orders issued by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who later said President Yoweri Museveni had authorised the action. The closure affected the Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, KFM and Dembe FM. Soldiers sealed the company’s offices in Namuwongo and Serena, bringing newspaper production and broadcast operations to a halt. The premises remain under military guard.

In the days following the shutdown, there was uncertainty over which government institution had authorised the action, with the UCC initially saying it was consulting relevant agencies. The government’s position later became clearer when ICT and National Guidance Minister Justine Kasule Lumumba said the closure formed part of a presidentially sanctioned security inquiry.

Although authorities have released few details about the investigation, discussions between government officials and the Nation Media Group have continued behind closed doors. One of the key engagements was a high-level meeting in Entebbe between Gen. Muhoozi and NMG’s majority shareholder, Rostam Aziz.

According to sources familiar with the meeting, Gen. Muhoozi presented a collection of Daily Monitor articles, separating those he considered balanced from those he believed reflected biased reporting.

The sources said he also raised concerns about several editions of NTV Uganda’s Luganda news bulletin, Akawungeezi, arguing that some reports had crossed the line from journalism into what he described as activism.

Those briefed on the discussions said Gen. Muhoozi indicated that he had no objection to Nation Media Group operating in Uganda, provided its editorial output remained within what he considers the boundaries of journalism rather than activism.

Since that meeting, negotiations have continued between the company and government officials. According to internal communications seen by Uganda Radio Network, NMG management has asked employees to remain patient while engagements with key stakeholders continue, promising a formal update once discussions are concluded.

Commenting on the negotiations, Nation Media Group Uganda’s General Manager for Editorial, Allan Chekwech, confirmed that talks with the government remain ongoing but declined to provide further details or indicate when operations might resume.

Multiple sources familiar with the negotiations told Uganda Radio Network that engagements have intensified in recent days, raising expectations that a breakthrough could be reached soon. However, they cautioned that no final agreement has been reached and that the timing of any reopening remains uncertain.

One source, who requested anonymity because they are not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, said employees had initially expected operations to resume earlier this week.

“We understand that the government presented several demands, and commitments are being worked on. Both sides are trying to finalise those issues, but things can still change, so we are waiting to see how the discussions unfold,” the source said.

Despite the continued closure of the company’s headquarters, preparations for a possible resumption are reportedly underway. Sources within the organisation said departmental meetings, including editorial planning sessions, have continued, with journalists preparing stories for publication once operations resume.

“Journalists are working on stories. We do not know when reopening will happen, but the continued editorial meetings suggest management is preparing for a return whenever approval is given,” another staff member said.

Management has also instructed employees to remain calm, avoid commenting publicly on the closure and disregard unverified reports circulating on social media until official communication is issued.

Staff have further been advised against engaging in public commentary or activism online. The guidance follows repeated statements by Gen. Muhoozi accusing Nation Media Group of promoting activism rather than journalism. Similar concerns have been echoed by UPDF acting spokesperson Col. Chris Magezi, who said the closure was linked to what the military considers persistent violations of professional journalistic standards.

Meanwhile, reports continue to circulate that the discussions include proposals for changes within the company’s leadership. The closure has drawn widespread criticism from local and international media freedom organisations, which argue that it raises serious concerns about press freedom, due process and media independence. The prolonged suspension has disrupted one of Uganda’s largest independent media organisations, affecting hundreds of employees and millions of readers, viewers and listeners who rely on its newspapers, television stations, radio stations and digital platforms.