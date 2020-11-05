Museveni attends Magufuli swearing in

Dar Es Salaam | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni is in Tanzania for the swearing in of newly re-elected Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

Also at the ceremony is Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Magufuli won a second term last week, with a landslide victory of 84% of the vote, a result that has however been challenged by the opposition who are planning protests.

It is the second time in two months that the Ugandan President has travelled to Tanzania, the last being to sign an implementation agreement for the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project September 13.

It was then the first meeting between two East African leaders since the COVID-19 pandemic started. President Museveni, like toady wore a mask, while Magufuli was mask-less.

