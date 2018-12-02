Museveni asks religious leaders to include HIV messages in sermons

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni has asked religious leaders to include HIV/AIDs Messages in their sermons. He said this in a message delivered for him by the Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi during the commemoration of the International World Aids day held at Bugobero Sub County headquarters in Manafwa District.

The activities were held under theme “Know Your Status.” Museveni noted that there is need for collective efforts of all stake holders including religious and political leaders, parents and implementing partners if Uganda is to fight the scourge.

He urged young people to abstain from sex until they are ready to face the challenges that come along with it and asked parents to take charge of their children and spend some time with them to counsel them.

He said 5000 new infections are registered each year amongst girls and young mothers, adding that about 200,000 people are not aware of their status.

Pamela Nasiyo Kamugo, the Budaka Woman Member of Parliament and member of the Parliamentary AIDS Committee, decried the low response of men to HIV testing in the region.

Rose Mutonyi, the Bubulo West County Member of Parliament, said Bugisu region and Manafwa district in particular is still grappling with new HIV/Aids infections.

She blamed this on uncontrolled imbalu processions, which expose many young girls to bad practices. She called on cultural leaders in Bugisu to put in place guidelines to control the Kadodi Season.

John Musila, the Manafwa District LC V chairperson, said the major drivers of high HIV/AIDS infections in the region are cross cutting from Kadodi to prostitution and alcoholism more especially among men.

Amy Cunningham, the country Director of U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief said 105,138 Ugandans living with HIV/Aids have been put on Antiretroviral, which has helped to suppress the virus.

She however noted that they are faced with a challenge of HIV/AIDS drug resistance amongst people living with HIV/AIDs.

Edward Ssekandi, the Vice President also launched the Presidential First-Track Initiative to End HIV/AIDs in Uganda by 2030 the Eastern Region Chapter.

URN