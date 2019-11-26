Museveni anti-corruption walk is mockery-Gen. Muntu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The forthcoming anti-corruption walk by President, Yoweri Museveni is a mockery, according to Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu, the National Coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT party.

President, Museveni is expected to lead the country in a walk against corruption on December 04th, 2019. Museveni will walk from Constitutional Square to Kololo Airstrip in a move aimed at raising awareness against corruption.

He will be accompanied by the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Heads of Government Anti-Corruption agencies, religious and traditional leaders among others.

The walk will be held under theme “A corruption -free Uganda starts with me”. However, Gen. Mugisha Muntu describes the planned walk as a mockery and waste of time with intentions of confusing the masses to believe that Museveni has good will to fight corruption.

Muntu alleges that Museveni is incapable of fighting corruption because he uses it to maintain himself in power. He says that the only way people will believe Museveni efforts in the fight against corruption is when he starts to arrest top government officials implicated for corruption including Ministers and Permanent Secretaries among others.

Charles Tukamusaba, the ANT Coordinator for Luweero district, says Museveni uses money to bribe voters and critics and can’t walk to stop it. Tukamusaba asks Museveni to walk the talk on corruption and arrest his officials who siphon money from the National Treasury.

Joseph Kigongo, an ANT supporter in Luweero describes the walk as a campaign trick for Museveni but says this won’t stop corruption, which has affected every institution. Kigongo asks Museveni to act on corrupt government officials rather engaging in meaningless campaigns.

The Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Innocent Wanyama declined to comment, saying he was busy. He asked our reporter to send him a whatsapp message but was yet to respond by the time of filing this story. According to a 2015 report by the, the country had lost more than shillings 24 trillion to corruption in the last 10 years.

Uganda has failed to make any positive progress in the fight against corruption despite setting up several anti-corruption agencies. According to the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index report by Transparency International, Uganda ranked 149 out of 175 countries with corruption cases.

URN