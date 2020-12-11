Muntu tells Teso voters not to vote with emotions

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gen. Gregg Mugisha Muntu, the Alliance for National Transformation- ANT Presidential Candidate has urged the people of Teso to vote leaders on merit and, to avoid being driven by emotions.

Muntu’s comment comes at a time when a section of people in Teso is rallying for a block vote for Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the candidate for the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC. Oboi hails from Teso region. Another section is only clamouring for change and wants any person other than the incumbent president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

But Muntu says that whereas the country needs a change of the regime, the choice of the next leader should be carefully made to bring Ugandans the desired change. Muntu told a campaign meeting in Teso on Thursday that Uganda’s next leadership needs tested persons who will build institutions like the judiciary, parliament, among others to streamline operations in-country.

Gen. Muntu also noted that unless the forces of change embrace discipline, the country won’t realize the desired change. He cited corruption as a major obstacle to Uganda’s progress into development and other desired services in the country.

Among other things, Gen. Muntu said that he will increase the budget for the agricultural sector from 3.8 to 10 per cent of the national budget, introduce agricultural loans and saving schemes in the region and speed up the compensation of Teso war victims.

The ANT leader will be campaigning in Sebei Sub Region from Friday.

URN