Muntu promises to revamp agriculture, develop talent

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation- ANT presidential candidate, Gen. Gregg Mugisha Muntu has promised to revitalize the agricultural sector in the country if elected president in the forthcoming general elections.

Muntu who is canvassing for votes in areas of Teso says agriculture contributes a lot to the economy of the country with at least 70 percent of the population deriving their livelihood from the sector.

According to Muntu, much as the majority of Ugandans rely on crop production, animal husbandry and fisheries, the government only allocates a paltry 3.8 percent of the budget to the sector.

He promised to increase the agriculture budget to 10 percent. He also promised to open agricultural banks to provide low-interest loans to farmers.

On youth unemployment, Gen. Muntu said that his government will prioritize identification and development of talents in areas of music, games and sports to help young people live self-sustaining lives.

He notes that a number of young people in the country are talented in various ways but lack support to realize them.

Muntu also promised to prioritize environmental protection and enforcement of discipline in security forces that he noted have become partisan.

The Alliance for National Transformation presidential candidate continues with his vote hunt in Teso.

URN