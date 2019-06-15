Mumbere’s temporary freedom excites Rwenzururu Kingdom loyalists

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The relaxation of the bail conditions to allow the Rwenzururu King, Charles Wesley Mumbere to travel beyond Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja district has excited Kingdom loyalists.

On Friday, Justice Eve Luswata okayed Mumbere’s application to temporarily relax his bail conditions to allow him to travel to Kasese to bury his deceased mother, Christine Biira Mukirania following his arrest in 2016.

She died on Tuesday at Kilembe Mines Hospital after losing the battle to diabetes. Justice Luswata gave Mumbere 14 days to travel to Kasese and perform the rituals needed of him as the elder son to the Queen Mother and as King of the Bakonzo people.

A number of Rwenzururu kingdom loyalists couldn’t hide their joy when news about the court decision spread. Joy Biira, a resident of Kitswamba applauded court for allowing the king to do at least one last thing for his mother, bury her.

Biira said despite the confusion surrounding the funeral of the queen mother, it was worthwhile that Mumbere has some freedom and is seen by his subjects. “Where Mukaka (grandmother) will be burred is not so a big issue. I simply can’t wait to see my king again.” Biira said.

Alfred Bwambale, a resident of Acholi Quarters in Kasese town told URN that Mumbere’s homecoming will be another historical moment on the calendar of Rwenzururu Kingdom. Arnold Thembo, a resident of Kisanga Cell said the people have been waiting for the moment to interact with their king again.

Thembo lashed at courts for barring Mumbere from convening any meetings with his subjects other than those discussing the burial arrangements of his mother given the long time he has spent out of the kingdom.

Shortly after being granted permission to go to Kasese on Friday, Mumbere couldn’t hide his excitement to step in his Kingdom after more than two years of being away.

He commended everyone who helped him through the struggle to gain the temporary freedom.

It is however not yet clear if Mumbere will travel to Bundibugyo. Justice Luswata granted him permission to travel to Kasese. At that time Mumbere had directed that his mother be buried at Nyamirangara in Muhokya Sub County.

However, his young brother and Rwenzururu Kingdom Chief Prince, who also doubles as Junior Agriculture Minister, Christopher Kibanzanga defied the directive and took the body to their ancestral land in Bundibugyo where the old woman will be buried.

******

URN