Multiple students injured as school bus collides with sugarcane truck in Kamuli

Kamuli, Uganda | URN | Multiple students were injured on Friday night after a school bus carrying learners on a study trip collided with a sugarcane truck in Kamuli District, raising fresh concerns about school transport safety.

The crash occurred at about 9:30pm in Busota, near Busota Health Centre III, as the students were reportedly returning from a school tour.

According to Busoga North Police spokesperson Samson Lubega, the school bus carrying students from Nalango Secondary School collided with a sugarcane truck travelling from Kamuli towards Jinja City.

Lubega said the bus, belonging to Bugaya Secondary School, was carrying 31 students, including 20 boys and 11 girls, at the time of the crash.

“No one died, but students sustained serious injuries. Some have been admitted to Busota Health Centre, while those with serious injuries were taken to bigger health facilities. We have not verified the exact numbers so far,” Lubega said.

He added that several students suffered fractures and other serious injuries, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by the truck driver, who allegedly attempted to overtake at high speed without a clear view of the road ahead.

The incident comes a day after government suspended school trips following a fatal crash involving St David Junior School Ndejje pupils in Kapchorwa District.

The government decision followed Thursday evening’s crash at Chepkwatit Slope in Kapchorwa, where more than 20 pupils were killed and several others injured while returning from a school trip.The Kamuli crash is the latest in a series of incidents involving school transport in recent days.

On July 14, 2026, an Isuzu bus carrying 73 students from St Paul Secondary School Katakwi collided with a stationary Mercedes-Benz trailer along the Mbale–Iganga Highway in Bugweri District. The 68-year-old bus driver died instantly, while 15 students sustained serious injuries.

This was followed by another incident involving Mwebaze High School-Kakiri students travelling to Jinja, where a bus carrying learners was hit by a passenger train at a railway crossing in Mukono District. The collision left one person dead and several students injured.

The repeated accidents have renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety measures for school vehicles, including proper inspection, driver competence and adherence to traffic regulations during school trips.