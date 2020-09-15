MultiChoice, Televisa Networks announces new channel

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | MultiChoice Group and Televisa Networks have teamed up to announce the launch of a new channel, tlnovelas, a Sept.14 statement from MulitChoice reads in part.

The statement said the DStv channel will be available from September 14 until August 2021 on DStv Channel 133.

Tlnovelas is an exclusive channel with a host of the most successful telenovelas within the Televisa Group of over 800 titles.

The channel aims to delight customers with stories that will captivate them through compelling plots that will certainly drive unique emotional connections with viewers.

The channel targets adults, women, men and even children.

The channel explores various genres, from romantic comedies, epic dramas and binge-worthy stories for the young and old.

“Programming of tlnovelas include great stories such as “Teresa”, “My Heart is Yours” (Mi Corazón es Tuyo), “Passion and Power” and “Fooled into Love” (Amores con Trampa) not forgetting the flagship show “Love Spell” (Sortilegio) which will premiere on the day of the launch,” adds the statement.

Colin Asiimwe, the MultiChoice Uganda head of marketing said, as Africa’s most-loved storyteller, they are unwavering in their commitment to ensure that they continue to find the best available content and stories to delight their customers, both now and into the future.

“This channel launch showcases the growing value of tlnovelas brand worldwide, with the English version of tlnovelas, Televisa continues its position as a leader in the Pay-tv market by offering content with the best quality,” said Fernando Muñiz, the general director of Televisa Networks and Televisa International.