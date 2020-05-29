MultiChoice customers to purchase television items on Jumia

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | MultiChoice Uganda customers can now access a range of items including decoders, dish, external antenna, remote control on the e-commerce website – Jumia, officials announced on May 29.

Colin Asiimwe, the MultiChoice Uganda head of marketing said that the partnership between the two firms is timely in light of the need to minimize physical contact as the government continues to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“The partnership is driven by the increase in the uptake of digital services, influenced by existing and new technologies supported by better internet services thus revolutionizing how individuals and businesses operate,” he said.

Ron Kawamara, the Jumia Uganda chief executive officer said: “A lot of our consumers are stuck at home, so entertainment has become a priority for them during this period, it is because of this that a partnership with MultiChoice is relevant. MultiChoice offers quality content and entertainment at a time Ugandans need it and we are excited to be able to deliver it safely to their homes.”

The partnership takes effect on May 29 until further notice.