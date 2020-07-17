Mulago hospital boss disclaims COVID-19 remarks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mulago Hospital Executive Director Dr Byarugaba Baterena has disowned remarks that he called for the total lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr Byarugaba was this week quoted by the media calling for the suspension of COVID-19 restrictions on account that COVID-19 has turned out to like any other flu which should ordinarily be treated at home. His alleged claim has attracted criticism from a number of scientists saying that the comments showed a lack of understanding of the disease and the importance of the lockdown in forestalling the spread.

Dr Byarugaba, however, says that he and a colleague, Dr Fred Nakwagala, the head of COVID-19 case management at Mulago hospital were quoted out of context. In a statement, he says that their recommendation to lift the lockdown was made on the assumption that Ugandans could adhere to preventive measures.

“We commented that it would be good for the government to ease the lockdown only if people can take the responsibility to observe the guidelines on prevention such as wearing masks, observing social distancing, avoiding the temptation of touching the face, nose and mouth, washing hands and using hand sanitizers,” Byarugaba said.

Dr Braugaba asked Ugandans to disregard the remarks attributed to him and take precaution to guard themselves against the infection and its effects. Mulago Hospital is one of the 16 treatment facilities in the country where COVID-19 is being treated in the country. To date, the facility has handled over 200 of the 1,014 recovered patients in the country.

The Mulago boss is the second health official who has come under fire in relation to COVID-19 recently. Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng faced criticism over the weekend after pictures showed her addressing a crowd in Lira.

URN