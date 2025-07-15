Mukula warns against monetizing politics

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Captain Michael Mukula has launched his campaign for National Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for the Eastern Region and cautioned NRM leaders against engaging in monetary politics during the campaigns.

Speaking on Monday, from his Mutungo offices in Kampala, Mukula urged NRM leaders to steer clear of monetising politics. He emphasised that a monetised political system poses a significant threat to any nation, undermining the democratic principles.

He warned that if politics becomes monetised, the NRM risks transforming into a party dominated by those with financial influence, where individuals negotiate their way to power by buying votes and ballot papers.

“We must stop monetising elections,” Mukula urged NRM leaders. “If we continue down this path, we’ll negotiate our way out of power, and the party will become one of those who can afford to buy their way in. This is a recipe for disaster. Not even established parties like the Republicans or Democrats in the US, or major parties in China, would dare to compromise their integrity like this.”

Mukula stated that the position of NRM Vice Chairperson requires seasoned and experienced leaders due to its sensitive nature and the critical role it plays in the party’s central executive committee.

Mukula further alleged that the country’s politics has been infiltrated by Western powers, which are funding and promoting multiple candidates in both the opposition and NRM, often with unknown and selfish interests that need to be resisted.

He pointed out that some of these candidates lack a local presence, having never held office or established a grassroots base.

He said that his candidacy for NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda is grounded in his merit as a patriotic Ugandan. He highlighted his contributions to restoring peace in the country, shaping democratic policies, and standing firm through various challenges, demonstrating his qualifications for the role.

The NRM Vice Chairperson’s position in NRM will be elected by a broad range of delegates, including NRM LC3 chairpersons, district councillors, district executive committee members, NRM flag bearers, and representatives from various leagues such as the youth, women, and workers in NRM.

The election is scheduled to take place on August 22nd at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Mukula’s rivals include 39-year-old Daniel Ikwap and businessman Calvin Ecodu.

