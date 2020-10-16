Mukaaku grabs SDP ticket for Rubaga South battle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Presidential Aspirant Samuel Lubega Mukaaku has today been nominated as the only member of the Social Democratic Party- SDP, joining the list of candidates contesting for the Rubaga South parliamentary seat.

The race has so far attracted 13 candidates. The others are Aloysius Mukasa, Charles Male Kenneth, Eugenia Nassolo, Habib Buwembo Kifampa Siraje Nsambu, John Ken Lukyamuzi, Kato Lubwama, Denis Kiyingi, Mugga Adam Swift, Mbidde Francis, Kayemba Micheal, and Derrick Lufunya.

Mukaaku had until recently joined the National Unity Platform, a political outfit led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. However, he was denied a party flag to contest for the race, forcing him to get back to his ‘roots.’

Also in the same boat is Micheal Mabikke Sseninde, the President of the Social Democratic Party who was however nominated as an independent candidate to contest for the Makindye East Parliamentary Seat, a constituency he has represented before.

Mukaaku told URN that although he regrets having failed to achieve their goal of having a single symbol when they joined NUP as DP Bloc, he could not contest as an independent candidate because the objective of their struggle still stands as DP bloc.

Mukaaku added that the numbers of contestants in Rubaga South are not frightening since the historical background of the constituency makes it so interesting and attractive for many young and old leaders, especially in Buganda.

URN