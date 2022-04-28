Mufti urges Muslims to stop dragging each other to court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda has asked Muslims to stop dragging each other to court over internal disputes.

This was part of the Mufti’s message delivered by Sheikh Ahmad Hamid Wandega, the Kadhi of the Eastern region while closing the First Teso Annual Ramadhan Convention held at Camp Swahili in Soroti city.

The four-day conference held under the theme, “Leadership: A Critical Path for socio-economic transformation of Muslim Society,” was meant to discuss ways of developing the Muslim community in Teso.

Earlier, Sheik Usman Mahammad Ocen, the Kadhi of Teso Muslim district told Sheikh Wandega that Muslims were undermining his leadership.

Ocen noted that the same group had messed up Muslim property in the district.

Commenting about Ocen’s complaints, Sheikh Wandega urged Muslims to use their internal mechanisms to address internal disputes for the good of the community.

Sheikh Wandega urged Teso Muslims to bury their differences and embrace peace and unity to promote their faith.

URN