Mufti raises the status of the Muslim martyrs site amidst state fund scramble

Namugongo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amid escalating disputes over state funds for this year’s Muslim Martyrs Day commemoration, Uganda’s Mufti, Sheikh Ramathan Shaban Mubaje, has officially affirmed the Namugongo site as a national heritage. He announced that the event will now be organized by a central committee, integrating local mosque leaders into its structure.

Mufti Mubaje made these remarks while addressing Muslims at the Old Kampala National Mosque who gathered for this year’s Martyrs Day event. His clarification was aimed to bring order to commemoration efforts, which have been plagued by disagreements over the management of government allocations.

The Mufti noted that this new designation, recently approved by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) management, places the Muslim martyrs’ commemoration on par with the recognized Catholic and Anglican sites. He added that the move also paves the way for significant redevelopment efforts planned to remember the Muslim martyrs at Namugongo.

This year’s Muslim Martyrs Day commemoration was marred by an escalating internal dispute, stemming directly from the Shs200 million allocated by the state.

Local mosque leaders at the Namugongo Martyrs site are openly accusing senior figures within UMSC, who received the funds, of failing to disburse the money directly to the site for its intended purpose.

However, in what appeared as defense of UMSC’s actions, the Mufti explained that during the event’s planning and management phase, he convened meetings with mosque leaders. In those meetings, he said, it was agreed to form two committees: one dedicated to developing the martyrs’ site and another to organize the commemoration event.

He added that to ensure fair representation and prevent accusations of UMSC taking full control, the event organizing committee was structured to include two leaders from the local mosque, two from the sub-county (twale), two from the district, and four from the Muslim regional leadership. This setup, he emphasized, was designed to promote transparency.

Despite this committee structure being put in place, some Muslims and leaders at the Namugongo mosque, where the event was initially scheduled, reportedly felt sidelined. This perceived loss of control culminated in them chasing off UMSC officials the day before the commemoration, forcing a last-minute relocation of the entire event to the Old Kampala National Mosque.

Mufti Mubaje squarely blamed this development on “figures who seem to be infighting Islam from within, rather than promoting unity.” He sternly reminded them of the Islamic principle of following leaders and specifically warned the youth and young sheikhs against being manipulated by individuals with self-serving interests in the heat of such moments.

Deputy Prime Minister Lukia Nakadama calls for unity

Representing the government at the event, Third Deputy Prime Minister Lukia Nakadama reiterated the state’s willingness to support the development of the Muslim site, mirroring its assistance to Anglican and Catholic communities.

However, she underscored the critical need for unity within the Muslim leadership to facilitate this support. Nakadama further revealed that the government has committed to exploring means of ensuring the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) repossesses its land at Namugongo, which has been gradually encroached upon over time.

“We understand that the Muslim land at Namugongo used to be six acres, but now only one is left, and it also has squatters,” Nakadama stated, expressing concern. “We need to find means of repossessing this land. Government is willing to support, but as you heard the President say when he was at the Anglican site on June 3, we need to sort out our issues.”

She also appealed to the UMSC for long-term planning to prevent last-minute disruptions, citing the “circus” witnessed this year as an example of what to avoid in the future.

With the infighting, schoolchildren from Ndejje Quality School issued a heartfelt challenge to Muslim leaders and lay faithful to put aside their bickering over money and power, and instead unite in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and other sacred texts.

The students conveyed their message through carefully composed and emotionally resonant songs, which they presented during a low-key and poorly attended function to commemorate the Muslim martyrs.

Singing in Arabic, English, and Luganda, the children performed three songs that boldly addressed the “elephant in the room”—the ongoing divisions among Muslim leadership. They also presented original compositions highlighting the history of the Muslim martyrs, urging that their legacy be remembered and honored through unity, not discord.

“If there’s any lesson to take from today, it’s in the songs the children have performed,” said Isma Mugenyi, one of the attendees, echoing the sentiment of many present.

Beyond the contentious battle over government funding, an underlying theological debate has also simmered within the Islamic community regarding the very commemoration of martyrs.

Addressing this, Dr. Ziyad Swallah Lubanga, the Director of Sharia at UMSC, unequivocally asserted that Islam recognizes martyrs as a fundamental tradition, dating back to the time of Prophet Muhammad.

“During the Battle of Badr, fourteen Muslims were martyred. Over the 23 years of Prophet Muhammad’s mission, at least 230 Muslim martyrs were documented,” Dr. Lubanga clarified. He further emphasized Islam’s profound reverence for those who perish defending their faith, citing Quran 3:169: “And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision.”

Dr. Lubanga stressed that Islam acknowledges various categories of martyrs beyond those who die directly in battle for their faith. He urged anyone disputing this to seek knowledge from more informed sources, emphasizing the collective Muslim responsibility to document and educate others about those who have died in service to their faith.

The recognition of Muslim martyrs in Uganda has gained significant momentum in recent years. This renewed focus has been largely spearheaded by individuals like Professor Badru Kateregga, the chairperson of the Muslim Martyrs Mosque Development Committee, and other dedicated Muslim leaders.

Their sustained research into the history of the martyrs, coupled with efforts to help fund the commemoration event, has been crucial. These initiatives have been undertaken in collaboration with the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and the Martyrs Mosque in Namugongo, solidifying the event’s place on the national calendar.

Historical records indicate that around 1874/75 during the reign of Kabaka Mukaabya Walugembe Muteesa I, Muslim converts became the first individuals in Buganda to be executed due to their newly found foreign religious beliefs.

It is reported that approximately 80 to 100 of these converts were killed in places like Nateete and Namugongo, a circumstance reminiscent of the later execution of Christians on June 3, 1886.

Namugongo had been designated as a site for executing capital punishment for royals and court officials, a practice established since the reign of King Kyabaggu, the 25th king of Buganda in 1760. The grounds had also been utilized during the reigns of Kings Jjunju, Ssemakokiro, Kamaanya, Suuna II, and Muteesa I.

