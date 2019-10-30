MUBS former staff fail to refund UGX 820 million

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven former staff of Makerere University Business School (MUBS) have failed to refund 820.2 million shillings given to them as salary while on study leave.

The staff upon completion of their studies abroad flouted the staff development bonding agreement with the university.

According to the agreement, staff on study leave receive full payment but are also required to return and continue serving at the university. However if they don’t return to the university, they are required to refund the money.

The queried was raised by the Auditor General John Muwanga in his June 2018 report.

Appearing before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday, MUBs Principal Wasswa Balunywa explained that the institution’s regulations provide that if a staff is granted permission to study abroad, he or she continues to receive full salary.

He, however, said that several staff never returned even after going for over four years and continuing to draw a full salary.

Some of the staff Balunywa mentioned include Rev. Kenneth Karyaijja 8.32 million shillings as contribution towards his Doctoral Studies at Anglia Ruskin University, Moses Bukenya 25.8 million PhD facilitation funds at Makerere University, Dr. Pamella Tusingwire Mugisha 119.6 million salary paid to her while on study leave at the University of Arizona USA and another 37 million shillings as MUBS contribution towards her PhD studies.

The others are Dr Sarah Eya 18.8 million payment for in lieu of notice of resignation for 3 months and another 190.2 million salary earned while on study leave at the University of Newcastle, Sydney, Australia, Dr. Ronald Wakyereza 79.26 million for un-served bond, outstanding loan with the school and school books he didn’t return to the library.

Others are Dr Patrick Kakwezi 171 million un-served bond and MUBS contribution towards his travel to the University of Newcastle, Australia and Dr Friday Derek 170 million as un-served bond while at University of Newcastle, Australia.

Balunywa appealed to the committee to intervene saying that most of the former staff have taken the matter personal.

Asked by PAC chairperson Nathan Nandala Mafabi whether MUBS had written to the staff in question regarding the payments, Balunywa confirmed that they had written to the officials but yielded no positive results.

Nandala said that his committee was going to take up the matter and ensure that the money is immediately recovered.

******

URN