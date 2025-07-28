MTN Uganda expands digital push with new ICT Lab in Sheema district

Sheema, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has handed over a fully equipped ICT laboratory to St. John’s Secondary School Nyabwina in Sheema District, as part of its Shs1 billion ($260,000) Digital Access Project aimed at improving digital education infrastructure in underserved areas.

The donation includes 10 modern computers, one year of free internet access, and backup power support. It’s the latest move under MTN Foundation’s broader initiative to bridge Uganda’s digital divide, particularly in rural and marginalized communities.

“This is more than the provision of computers; it is a gateway to opportunity,” said Fazil Damulira, MTN Uganda’s Regional Business Manager for the South West on July 25. “Digital access is not a privilege, it is a right.”

The St. John’s installation is expected to benefit more than 1,000 students, providing tools for coding, academic research, and digital innovation—skills seen as critical to addressing Uganda’s high youth unemployment rate, which stood at 16.3% as of 2023. More than 70% of the country’s population is under 30.

Uganda’s 2024 National Census found that only 4% of households own a computer, underlining the country’s pressing need to scale up digital access in public education.

“This lab isn’t just for students—it’s open to the wider community,” said Constantine Byabakama, head teacher of St. John’s SS Nyabwina. “Thanks to MTN Uganda, research and lifelong learning can thrive here.”

Evelyn Kenyangi, the Sheema District Education Officer, described the investment as timely. “The future belongs to those who are digitally literate. By equipping our schools, we are laying the foundation for inclusive national development,” she said.

The facility is one of 11 ICT labs being rolled out across the country under the Digital Access Project, including in five schools serving learners with disabilities. Other beneficiaries include institutions in Iganga, Kabale, Gulu, and Lira.

To date, MTN Uganda has built 63 ICT labs nationwide, nine of which are located in technical and vocational institutions.

The initiative is aligned with MTN Group’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which aims to drive digital and financial inclusion across Africa. It also supports Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the National Digital Transformation Roadmap, which identifies technology as a key driver of economic development.

“This lab is a symbol of our long-term commitment to building a Uganda where no student is left behind,” Damulira said.

The company said it plans to continue scaling the Digital Access Project to reach more underserved schools in the coming years, positioning digital literacy as a cornerstone of Uganda’s economic and social transformation.