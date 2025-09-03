MTN leads telecom ESG reporting in Uganda

MTN Foundation allocated Shs 4.6 billion to education, digital literacy, and community outreach.

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | MTN Uganda has become the first—and so far only—telecommunications operator in the country to publish a comprehensive sustainability report, setting a benchmark in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) transparency. The inaugural 2024 report details the company’s strategic investments in renewable energy, digital inclusion, community development, and local economic growth.

The disclosure signals MTN Uganda’s evolution from a traditional telecom provider into a platform for national development, while highlighting a growing expectation among investors and stakeholders for ESG accountability in emerging markets.

The report shows that MTN Uganda’s deployment of renewable energy across 538 base stations reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 58.4% in 2024, surpassing annual targets. The company said this move contributes to cleaner air, aligns with Uganda’s climate objectives, and reduces operational costs over the long term.

Digital infrastructure investments also accelerated. 4G coverage reached 87.9% of the population, while 5G coverage grew from 0.3% to 15.3%. Fibre optic reach expanded from 12,072 kilometres to 17,774 kilometres, and data subscribers increased from 8.2 million to 10 million. The MTN MoMo platform processed Shs 158.6 billion in transactions and extended Shs 1.5 trillion in loans, supporting financial inclusion for households and small businesses.

Shs 4.6bn investment

Social initiatives complement these technological gains. MTN Foundation allocated Shs 4.6 billion to education, digital literacy, and community outreach—up from Shs 4.4 billion in 2023. Over 16,000 learners benefited from ICT Resource Centres, while nearly 4,800 youth received digital skills training. The company has also improved workforce diversity, with women now representing 51% of employees and 38% of senior management.

From an economic standpoint, MTN Uganda directed Shs 980.2 billion to local suppliers, with 72% retained domestically, and increased spending with women-owned businesses to Shs 73.6 billion. The company contributed Shs 1.27 trillion in taxes and indirectly supported over 300,000 jobs. These figures illustrate how corporate growth can translate into measurable societal impact.

CEO Sylvia Mulinge framed the report as part of a purpose-driven business strategy. “Our growth matters only if it creates meaningful benefits for the communities we serve,” she said. Board Chairman Charles Mbire added that ESG integration is central to long-term corporate strategy, reinforcing MTN Uganda’s position as a market leader in sustainability disclosure.

State Minister for ICT and National Guidance Godfrey Baluku Kabyanga described the report as “a standard of transparency we would like to see across all sectors,” noting its potential to guide other companies in integrating ESG principles into business planning.

ESG in banks

The other company that publishes an ESG report is Stanbic Bank in Uganda. Last year, the Bank of Uganda launched the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Framework for Uganda’s banking and financial sector. BoU Governor, Michael Atingi-Ego, said the initiative aimed at aligning the industry with global sustainability standards.

“The ESG Framework for the banking industry is a set of guidelines and principles that will support the Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) member financial institutions in achieving their sustainability goals, assisting their clients in transitioning towards low-carbon and resource-efficient economies while also supporting financial inclusivity and social welfare,” he stated.

He said the ESG Framework serves as a comprehensive set of guidelines designed to help Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) member financial institutions achieve sustainability goals.

Looking forward, MTN Uganda plans to link executive performance to sustainability metrics, adopt international reporting standards including IFRS S1 and S2, and align with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Analysts say the report positions MTN as a first-mover in ESG reporting in the Ugandan telecom sector—a potential differentiator in attracting investors increasingly focused on sustainability.