MPs ask Museveni to revise number of people attending prayers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have asked President Museveni to review attendance numbers for prayers from only 70 people and reconsider it basing on the size of the place of worship.

President Yoweri Museveni, while opening up more sectors of the economy emphasized that only 70 people could attend prayers in the different places of worship. This has caused anxiety as the faithful rush to book services in worship centres that have already opened.

Busia Municipality MP Geoffrey Macho told parliament today, that the government needed to reconsider this decision, and allow more numbers of worshippers according to the size of the churches and the number of people it can accommodate. Macho says that people need to pray especially since they have been locked down for long.

Bulamogi County MP Kenneth Lubogo said that some cathedrals and churches accommodate over 1,000 people and this should not be treated like churches which only have space for 100. He proposed that each place of worship be allowed attendance according to its sitting capacity.

But Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Minister for Primary Healthcare says that the President found it best to open the sectors gradually, and it is their belief that more numbers could be allowed with time. She said it is true 70 is a small number, but this is only the first window of the opening of the churches.

URN