Mpigi accident claims five, injures five others critically

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five people were confirmed dead following an accident at Wamatovu-Nakirebe along Kampala-Masaka highway in Mpigi district this morning.

The Katonga Region Police spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe disclosed this in a short interview shortly after the accident.

She says the accident occurred when a minibus which is commonly referred to as a drone registration number UBH 517E destined for Masaka rammed into another taxi registration number UAT 108V that was heading to Kampala from Mpigi.

Some eye witnesses blame Absalom Kagugube, a boda boda rider and resident of Kasenge in Wakiso district who was riding with two other people for causing the accident when he declined to give way to the drone car which was on a high speed.

It is claimed that the drone driver rammed into an oncoming taxi as he attempted to save the lives of the cyclists. Among the deceased is Bakulumpagi commonly known as pastor, one of the taxi drivers and resident of Ggala in Mpigi, a passenger from the boda boda and three passengers from the taxi.

Some of those who escaped with serious injuries are John Katongole whose hand was completely cut off, Ruth Nanteza, a resident of Kasenge and Abusolom Kagugube, the cyclist. Katushabe says they are yet to fully identify the accident victims.

*****

URN