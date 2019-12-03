MP Zaake pre-planned attack against Makerere’s Barnabas Nawangwe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake planned to harass Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe prior to his engagement with the Education Committee of parliament a few weeks ago.

This is according to Jacob Opolot, the chairperson of the Education Committee who was appearing before the Rules, Discipline and Privileges committee of Parliament, that is investigating MP Zaake for assaulting and insulting Nawangwe.

Zaake reportedly insulted Nawangwe for failing to answer his questions, during an inquiry into the strike that paralyzed Makerere University, a month ago. The students were challenging a 15 percent cumulative increment on tuition for fresher’s.

Opolot told the rules committee that he was reliably informed that Zaake had arranged to harass Nawangwe, and to disorganize the committee proceedings. The statement is based on a phone call on which Zaake was overheard telling someone to watch his next move on live television.

Opolot said that he too was ashamed with the legislator’s conduct, and gave him a chance to behave appropriately, which guidance was ignored as the fully charged MP appeared to play to the gallery in a ‘classic display of abnormal behaviour.’ However, Nawangwe kept smiling even when he was insulted.

Opolot adds that Zaake had never attended any committee meeting before and that the first time he ever attended was during the Makerere probe.

Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba asked Opolot whether he sanctioned Zaake to stop the conduct, either by asking him to withdraw from the committee, or asking to desist from speaking in a specific manner. In response, Opolot says he did his best.

The committee will meet Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe before they meet MP Zaake.

