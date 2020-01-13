Mp Ssekikubo charged, remanded to Masaka prison

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lwemiyaga county Member of Parliament Theodore Ssekikubo has been remanded to Masaka central prison after being charged with illegal possession of a firearm and four counts of inciting violence.

He was also charged for obstructing the former Sembabule district police commander Stephen Okwi Okidi from executing his lawful duties. The cases stem from spates of violence witnessed during the National Resistance Movement-NRM party primaries in Sembabule district, in August 2010.

The prosecution led by Amina Akasa, the assistant Masaka State Attorney told the court that the acts led to the destruction and damage of NRM party properties that included, among others, election materials.

Appearing before Masaka Chief Magistrate Deogratius Ssejjemba on Monday afternoon Ssekikubo was allowed to take a plea and through his lawyers; Medard Ssegona, Samuel Muyizi and Yonah Baririre, he applied for an instant bail which was however not granted.

The State Attorney indicated that Ssekikubo has a record of not respecting court processes and that he would interfere with witnesses once released.

According to the State Attorney, Ssekikubo was granted bail on August 04, 2010 on the same charge but deliberately declined to return to court, frustrating the prosecution progress before the matter was dismissed.

“He interpreted the dismissal of the case for acquittal and now that investigations have gathered enough evidence and ready to proceed with the matter,” she noted.

But Ssegona told the court that their client had stayed in police cells beyond the mandatory 48 hours and that he was unfairly treated by police after being arrested on different offences than the ones for which he was presented before the court.

He expressed disappointment that police arrested his client on Friday, January 10, on offences of threatening violence and defying quarantine but was being charged with offences allegedly committed a decade ago.

According to defence, Sekikubo was charged for the same offence in October 2010, and the case was dismissed over lack of evidence. Since then he has never been summoned over the same.

However, the state set aside charges of attempted murder against which police had indicated on Ssekikubo’s charge statement on Sunday.

The presiding Magistrate Deogratius Ssejjemba will rule on the bail application tomorrow Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

