Mourinho’s secret love

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Manchester United manager José Mourinho shocked workers at Jaguar’s Solihull car plant when he turned up to collect his new F-Pace – the 100,000th one to be produced.

The Premier League manager visited the plant and appeared on the actual production line as he looked over his new F-Pace.

The Solihull production plant is where cars such as the Jaguar XE saloon, Jaguar F-Pace, Land Rover Discovery and the Range Rover are built.

He gave a motivational team talk to workers and even did his own quality checks before driving his new F-Pace off the production line.

He has been a brand ambassador for JLR since 2014 and was the first UK customer to receive an F-Type sports car in 2014.

Ian Callum, director of design at Jaguar, said: “It’s great to have one of the most successful football managers drive the F-Pace. Just like José Mourinho, the F-Pace is all about individual style and top performance.”