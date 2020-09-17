Moroto prison break: Three inmates shot dead

Moroto , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three inmates have been killed in a fire exchange with security personnel following a prison break at Singila Prison in Moroto District.

On Wednesday more than 200 inmates escaped after overpowering prison staff. They accessed the armoury and stole 15 riffles. The prison break happened at 4:30 pm.

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces- UPDF Spokesperson 3rd Division Maj. Peter Mugisa says that the three inmates were killed when joint forces that included the police, prison warders and the UPDF followed the inmates on the steeps of Mount Moroto.

According to Mugisa, at least seven inmates were also re-captured.

Maj. Mugisa says that security personnel are still pursuing an estimated 200 inmates.

The UPDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen Flavia Byekwaso said last night that at least one Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier was also reportedly shot dead in the fire exchange.

The North Karamoja Regional Prisons Officer, Sam Edotu said they were still compiling a report on the escape.

According to prison authorities who preferred anonymity, the escapees were hardcore criminals and cattle rustlers who were arrested last month.

After the prison break, gunfire rocked Moroto town for at least 30 minutes as security personnel engaged the armed inmates, bringing business in the area to a standstill.

Moments later two military helicopters were seen hovering over Mount Moroto where the inmates are believed to have been hiding.

********

URN