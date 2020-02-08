More students complete UBTEB

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There’s been an increase in completion rates in business and technical examinations according to the results released by the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB).

According to the results that were released on Friday, a total of 5,251 candidates that sat for examinations in two programs; Uganda Community Polytechnics Certificate-UCPC and Advanced Craft Programs- ACP, 4,102 representing 84 percent completed their studies and passed during the November/December 2019 examination cycle.

This is unlike in 2018, when 4,000 completed and passed.

While releasing the results, the Executive Secretary of UBTEB, Onesmus Oyesigye attributed the increase in completion rates to the full coverage of the syllabus in different colleges around the country.

The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni says that the increase in completion rates is a sign that there is a shift in people’s mindset regarding technical education.

Candidates who passed sat for examinations in; bricklaying and concrete practices, carpentry and joinery, agriculture, electrical installation, food preparation, garment design and construction. The also majored in motor vehicle mechanics, plumbing and pipefitting, welding and metal fabrication.

Despite the high completion and pass rates, a total of 728 candidates who sat for examinations will have to redo their examinations this year.

“The candidates who did not pass failed at least one paper or more. For those candidates, they shall be given a chance to re-sit the examinations that they failed this year so that they can complete,” Oyesigye explained.

The results were released early to allow learners who might want to upgrade to be able to get school placements in the fourth coming senior five selections that is scheduled to take place on 13 and 14 February 2020.

*******

URN