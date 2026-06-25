Visitors allowed at Anita Among’s residence , but access controlled

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The embattled former Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among, can still receive visitors to her residence in Nakasero despite the presence of tight security.

A Uganda Radio Network (URN) visit established that while access to the Bukedea Woman MP is tightly controlled by security personnel, selected visitors continue to be allowed into the residence.

URN’s discovery contradicts speculation that she is being held in complete isolation.

The visit followed days of intense public speculation over Among’s whereabouts and health after politicians, including former Kampala Central MP Mohammed Nsereko, claimed she was battling health complications and had limited access to medical care.

URN undercover visit observed multiple layers of security at the residence on Mackinnon Road, including officers from the Special Forces Command (SFC), Counter Terrorism Police, and plain-clothed security personnel, who screened everyone seeking entry.

When URN sought access, security officers said only visitors cleared in advance by Among herself or people inside the residence were being admitted.

Without a prior appointment, the reporter was denied entry but was advised to obtain authorisation before returning.

The observations suggested that access is regulated rather than completely prohibited.

During the visit, security personnel allowed a Toyota Noah into the compound without delay, while later clearing Amuru Woman MP Lucy Akello and another visitor to enter after security checks.

The two MPS arrived carrying what appeared to be gifts and indicated they were expected by the Bukedea Woman MP.

The findings are consistent with remarks by Bukedea County MP David Beecham Okwere, who told URN he recently attended a prayer session at Among’s residence alongside a Catholic priest and other leaders.

According to Okwere, family members and selected visitors have continued to see the former Speaker despite tight controls around the residence.

The restricted access has fuelled speculation about Among’s health and circumstances following dramatic political developments after the 2026 general elections.

Former Kampala Central MP Mohammed Nsereko has claimed, without providing medical evidence, that Among is suffering from swollen legs caused by a blood clot and requires specialised treatment.

Acting Alliance for National Transformation National Coordinator Alice Alaso has also said the former Speaker has experienced health challenges, although she declined to disclose details.

The government has not publicly explained the security deployment at Among’s residence following operations in which her fleet of vehicles was impounded and taken to Naguru Police Headquarters.

Nor has it commented on speculation surrounding her health or legal status.

Among, who served as Speaker of Parliament from 2022 until the end of the Eleventh Parliament and remains the NRM’s Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), has rarely been seen in public since security agencies moved against her shortly after President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in, leaving unanswered questions about her health, political future and freedom of movement.