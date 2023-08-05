Monsignor Mukasa arrives in Kasana-Luwero diocese ahead of consecration

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Very Reverend Monsignor Lawrence Mukasa has arrived in Luwero ahead of his consecration and installation as the Kasana-Luwero Diocesan Bishop. He arrived at Lumansi swamp, which borders Kasana-Luwero Diocese with Kampala Archdiocese, at around 7:51 am. Accompanying him was Bishop Anthony Zziwa.

Upon arrival, Monsignor Mukasa was warmly received by Rev Cyril Kasigwa, the chancellor of the Kasana-Luwero Diocesan Administrator. He cut a tape and walked on a red carpet to the side of Kasana-Luwero. Bishop Zziwa introduced Monsignor Mukasa and handed him over to Chancellor Kasigwa, who was appointed as Bishop of the Diocese by Pope Francis on 29th April 2023.

Chancellor Kasigwa welcomed Monsignor Mukasa and pledged to support him in his new role. Monsignor Mukasa later boarded the official car of Kasana-Luwero and continued his journey to Our Lady Queen of Fatima Peace Cathedral for the consecration. Throughout his journey, he made stopovers to wave to Christians who were there to welcome him.

Monsignor Mukasa is expected to first stop at the Cathedral to seek God’s guidance before proceeding to the main venue for the mass, where he will be consecrated and installed as the third Bishop of Kasana-Luwero Diocese. The mass, led by Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, is scheduled to start at 10 am.

URN