Mob demolishes house of woman suspected of hosting street kids

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Angry mob members in Gulu city have demolished a house belonging to a woman accused of hosting street children who have been terrorizing the area for over a year.

Residents descended on the house belonging Min Sam in Layibi central Sub ward in Tegwana Parish in Laroo Pece division in Gulu city on Sunday morning and razed it to the ground.

The residents raided Min’s house to avenge an attack by one of the street kids only identified as CK on an unidentified man while watching football at Elegant Highway hotel.

As a result, Ronald Opoka, a Boda boda rider to beat up the street kid prompting him to mobilise his peers to fight back.

The street kids stabbed the Nyeko Village LC I Chairperson, George Okumu with a knife in the chest when he intervened to stop the fight.

The street kids stay mostly around Mt Olive Good Shepard Nursery and Primary school, Favor of God primary school and Speak FM where they drink alcohol and smoke opium in broad daylight before moving out to attack their victims in the nights.

One of the residents told URN on condition of anonymity that the street kids ranging between 15 and 21 years of age have attacked and raped several girls and old women over the past three months.

He said despite reporting the matter to Police and the local leadership no steps have been taken to stop their activities.

Stephen Okello, a resident of the area, says the street kids have made the area very insecure and the action of the Boda boda riders will help improves the security of the area.

Richardson Tabu, a member of the village executive, says that they have reported to police severally on the criminal activities of the street kids but they haven’t taken action.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson has not yet commented on the mob attack and accusations as he couldn’t be reached by the time of filing this story.

Repeated calls by our reporter to his cellphone went unanswered.

URN