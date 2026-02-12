Ministry of Foreign Affairs bids farewell to distinguished staff

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday held a retirement ceremony at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in honor of ambassadors and senior officials whose decades of service have shaped Uganda’s diplomatic presence across the globe.

The permanent secretary, Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, paid tribute to the retirees on behalf of the ministers and the government of Uganda. He described their careers as “a testament to disciplined service in one of the most complex portfolios of government,” noting that the ministry’s work spans consular protection, conflict resolution, market exploration, investment promotion, tourism development, and delicate negotiations conducted in the national interest.

“We gather not merely to mark the passage of time,” Bagiire said, “but to recognize the substance of duty quietly rendered, consistently delivered, and nationally transformative.”

He thanked Ambassadors Paul Mukumbya and. Elly Kamahungye, Juliet Namiiro Mugerwa, and other retiring officers for what he called their “distinguished contribution to Uganda’s Foreign Service and to the dignity of our flag abroad”.

Highlighting specific achievements, the Permanent Secretary commended Ambassador Kamahungye for “his unwavering pursuit of objectives and exemplary representation of the Ministry.”

He further recalled Ambassador Paul Mukumbya’s tenure in Mombasa, describing it as “a strategic chapter that reimagined opportunity, leveraging port access, partnerships, and regional goodwill to elevate Uganda’s tourism footprint. The resulting growth in Kenyan and international tourist flows”, he noted, “reflects the power of focused economic and commercial diplomacy.”

Bagiire also underscored the importance of sound administration. He acknowledged the Accounts Department for its stewardship, emphasizing that “accurate record-keeping and timely accountability are as vital to diplomacy as negotiation itself.” Calling for a culture of respect within the institution, he urged officers to remember, “how we treat one another becomes the enduring memory of our service. Dignity and kindness are not accessories to leadership; they are its foundation.”

In his remarks, Kamahungye expressed gratitude to the Permanent Secretary and colleagues for their patience and teamwork. Reflecting on the launch of Economic and Commercial Diplomacy, he observed that seeing the Ministry’s contribution codified in the ECD Strategy Handbook was “a moment of affirmation for years of determined effort.” He added, “Teamwork is all that matters. When we work as one, progress follows.”

Mukumbya described the ceremony as a meaningful departure from tradition. “For many years, officers would quietly melt away at retirement,” he said. “Today’s gesture affirms that service is remembered.” Recalling his 31-year career, he emphasized the importance of building cohesive mission teams: “When there are conflicts at the workplace, the first casualty is work; a healthy environment produces results.”

He credited collaborative partnerships, including those with the private sector, for strengthening Uganda’s tourism diplomacy and thanked the Government for the privilege of serving in conversations shaping global outcomes.

Other retirees reflected on resilience, fairness, and gratitude for community support throughout their service. The ceremony concluded with heartfelt appreciation extended to families, partners, friends, and stakeholders, including the Uganda Tourism Association and media collaborators, whose support sustained the officers’ journeys. Also recognized in absentia were Amb. Margaret Kedisi, Amb. Patrick Guma Muganda, Aisa Bogere, and Catherine Natabo.

As the Ministry prepares to launch its forthcoming strategic plan, the farewell ceremony also served as a bridge between generations of diplomats bound by shared purpose and an enduring commitment to advancing Uganda’s place in the world