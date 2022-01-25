Ministry of Agriculture lifts animal quarantine in Nwoya, Gulu district

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) has lifted the animal quarantine restrictions in Gulu and Nwoya districts.

The ministry imposed a quarantine in Nwoya and Gulu districts in July and September last year respectively following the outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease (FMD). It prohibited the movements of cattle, goats, pigs, sheep, and their products from, to, and within the affected areas.

In Nwoya district, the disease was detected in Anaka and Purongo sub-counties where it infected a thousand cattle and killed more than 20. While in Gulu district, the disease infected cattle in the sub counties of Awach, Paicho, and Palaro.

Leaders in the two districts had in November and December last year requested the ministry to lift the restrictions on movements of livestock claiming it was prolonged and disastrous to businesses since the disease had been controlled.

Dr. James Kakungulu, acting on behalf of the Commissioner Animal Health at MAAIF on Monday wrote to district leaders in the two districts through their Chief Administrative officers informing them that the restrictions have been lifted.

In a circular dated January 24, Kakungulu notes that lifting of the quarantine restrictions was supported by the district FMD status report and field findings of the ministerial team.

Veterinary officials from MAAIF conducted assessments in Nwoya district in December last year and on January 14, in Gulu district.

Dr. Kakungulu says the animal movement restrictions have helped to increase community awareness about FMD, and the strategic ring vaccinations carried out in the affected areas have brought the disease under control.

He however cautioned the veterinary officials to adhere to the guidelines on delivery of veterinary services during Covid-19 pandemic, to implement all the requisite animal laws in liaison with other stakeholders and consult and co-operate with the task force implementing the presidential directive.

Lifting of the ban on movements of livestock and its products has however excited some businessmen trading in livestock within Gulu city.

Kennedy Odong, the Gulu Livestock Association chairperson says the move has come as a relief to livestock traders in Gulu and the neighboring districts.

Odong says many livestock traders went out of business because they couldn’t trade in animals while others lost their capital after their animals were impounded for breaching the quarantine restrictions. “This is a good sign for us that livestock business will resume. It has been tough for our colleagues who haven’t been in business for several months,” says Odong.

But some veterinary officials warn that the restrictions have been prematurely lifted backed by political pressure to see that pastoralists in the region are evicted.

More than a week ago, the State Minister for Internal Affairs Gen. David Muhoozi ordered for the eviction of all pastoralists who defied the presidential directives from the region.

The first phase of the eviction which commenced a week ago targets the eviction of all pastoralists occupying government lands in Amuru, Nwoya, Pader and Apac Districts. Dr. James Ukwir, Nwoya District Veterinary Officer says that whereas the news is positive for livestock dealers, lifting of the restriction is disastrous. Dr. Ukwir says Nwoya veterinary department wasn’t yet ready to lift the animal quarantine since new cases of FMD were found in December following a test conducted on animals in Patira parish in Purongo sub-county and in Todora Parish in Anaka Sub-county.

He says they haven’t since then conducted vaccination and wondered why the rush to lift the quarantine restrictions.

Dr. Ukwir says the lifting of the restriction will have negative repercussions and contribute to the spread of animal diseases if sick animals are allowed to move out of the district freely.

Nwoya Resident District Commissioner Agnes Akello Ebong says lifting of the quarantine restrictions will now help the district to implement the eviction of pastoralists occupying Got Apwoyo Sub-county.

Ebong adds they will sit and reorganize themselves on how best they can implement the eviction without breaking the law.

Barely a week ago, Dr. Anna Rose Ademun, the Commissioner for Animal Health at the Ministry of Agriculture told URN in an interview that there will be no eviction of pastoralists in Nwoya until all infected animals are treated against FMD.

Foot and mouth disease is a contagious viral disease of livestock that affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed ruminants. It presents with symptoms of fever and blister-like sores on the tongue and lips, in the mouth and tits.

