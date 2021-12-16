Ministry asks vehicle owners to register in person

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | New guidelines from the Ministry of Works and Transport will require that all vehicle owners submit their registration forms in person effective January 1, 2022.

Last month, the Minister of Works and Transport took over the registration and licensing of all vehicles in Uganda from Uganda Revenue Authority-URA. URA will remain responsible for motor vehicle customs clearance and first-time registration.

The Ministry of Works and Transport will oversee the registration of motor vehicles, alteration of motor vehicle particulars, and replacement of number plates and vehicle registration books among others.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday at the media centre, Fred Byamukama, the State Minister for Transport noted that all applicants would have to appear in person with their National Identification cards for verification.

He explained that one of the challenges the Ministry of Transport and Works intends to address is the practice for people to use brokers who make the process more costly and cause complaints of lost application forms.

Besides, Byamukama further noted that company vehicle applicants would be required to register individuals responsible for the process who would also appear with their National Identity cards and certification from their organizations.

Previously, individuals had found it convenient to use brokers for the submission of application forms as they found it inconvenient to spend a lot of time queuing up.

In addition, vehicle owners without white logbooks will be given up to six months to transfer their information as the ministry intends to phase out the green and pink logbooks.

The white logbooks will in turn enable the ministry to issue smart log books expected to be availed by the end of next year.

Meanwhile, the ministry will retain the usage of the registration motor vehicle system on the Uganda Revenue Authority e-platform.

URN