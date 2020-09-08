Minister Rukutana remanded until next week

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | State Minister for Labor Mwesigwa Rukutana has been remanded until September 15.

The Ntungamo Chief Magistrate court has remanded him to Kyamugorani Prison in Mbarara district after he was charged with seven offences related to attempted murder, assault, malicious damage, and threatening violence.

Rukutana was captured in a video that went viral on social media showing him grabbing a gun from one of his bodyguards in an attempt to shoot at a vehicle belonging to supporters of his political rival Naome Kabasharira. At the time of the incident, Rukutana had just lost the Rushenyi country NRM flag to Kabasharira.

The Prosecution alleges that on September 5, 2020, at Kagugu village in Ntungamo District, Rukutana and others still at large assaulted Julius Niwamanya and threatened to kill or injure him together with three others. The others are Stuart Kamukama, Dan Rwibirungi, and Moses Kamukama.

It is also alleged that Rukutana also willfully and unlawfully damaged a motor vehicle registration number UAR 840X Toyota Rav 4 type which belongs to Moses Muhumuza.

Rukutana was arrested with three of his bodyguards from his home in Ruyonza, Rubaare Sub County for allegedly shooting and injuring a person, during the National Resistance Movement party primaries held on Saturday. The bodyguards were identified as Egec Paul, Kozala Faizal and Okello John Bosco.