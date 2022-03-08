Milk cooler in Ntoroko district lies idle for seven years

Ntoroko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ntoroko district has failed to utilize the 10,000 capacity milk cooler machine. The machine in Rwamabale was donated to the farmers by the National Agricultural Advisory Services – Naads in 2016 after the farmers requested the machine saying it will help them minimize the losses resulting from poor milk handling.

Farmers and leaders argue that the effects of drought have also made it hard to sustain milk production in the district following the prolonged drought in the district.

Michael Karatunga, a cattle keeper from Butungama sub county says that the long dry spell has left the district with a shortage of both pasture and water for animal consumption.

Aaron Musiimenta, another cattle keeper in Rwebisengo sub county says it is relatively hard for the local breeds to produce milk throughout the year due to the weather changes.

William Kasoro, the Ntoroko LCV chairperson says that the machine has not benefited the people of Ntoroko district since the district has low milk production.

Kasoro wants the government to provide enough funds to the office of the production officer to sensitize pastoralists about the importance of cross-breeding for purposes of increasing milk production.

Dr. Patrick Businge, the District Production Officer says cattle keepers are yet to embrace the new methods of farming like cross-breeding with exotic breeds which can increase chances of milk production.

Businge says that the rainy season has the capacity to produce 7,000 liters however due to the poor methods of farming, prolonged drought, the district is struggling to produce 500 liters of milk.

“This milk that pastoralists are producing today is very little to sustain the usage of the milk cooler machine, it’s hard to believe that Ntoroko district today is also importing milk from the neighboring Kabarole and Fort Portal city,” Businge added.

Dr. Businge also revealed that some farmers have moved out of the district to the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC in search of pasture and water for the animals.

