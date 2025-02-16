Meter, metalic pipe thefts causing water crisis in Mbale City

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale City residents are struggling with a rising wave of water meter and metallic pipe thefts, leading to widespread water shortages amid the prolonged dry spell. Landlords and businesses have been left stranded after their water meters mysteriously disappeared, fueling suspicions of an underground market operation, possibly involving National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) staff.

Richard Mutenyo, a resident of Nkoma Ward in Mbale City Northern Division, said his meter was stolen last week, leaving him with no water supply and facing the costly process of obtaining a new one from NWSC. Posiano Mulalu, a resident of Kinyole B in the Mbale City Industrial Division, lost two meters in quick succession. Determined to prevent further thefts, he reinforced his third meter with a metallic casing and embedded it in concrete.

The scale and frequency of the thefts have led to suspicions of collusion. A local plumber, who requested anonymity, suggested that the meters are being stolen for their brass and copper components, which are valuable to scrap dealers. He called on security agencies to crack down on scrap dealers to curb the escalating thefts.

Sam Wabuti from Busamaga Ward in Industrial City Division claimed that some scrap dealers are working with rogue NWSC staff, who allegedly remove the meters and sell them. However, NWSC Mbale General Manager, Badru Wandwasi, dismissed allegations of staff involvement, explaining that water meters are serialized and linked to specific customer accounts and locations.

He attributed the thefts to a network of local thieves supplying the scrap trade. Wandwasi revealed that, on average, 10 to 20 meters are stolen each month in Mbale City, but in some cases, as many as 30 have been taken in a single night. Beyond water meters, he said thieves are also targeting metallic water pipes, particularly in Mooni, Nauyo, and Namatala, resulting in persistent water outages and substantial replacement costs.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, work closely with local leaders, and immediately report any suspicious individuals posing as NWSC staff to the authorities. Authorities, in collaboration with police and community leaders, have been working to address the crisis. In November 2024, the arrest of two suspects linked to house-to-house meter thefts temporarily reduced incidents, but the problem has since resurged.

