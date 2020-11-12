Mean parents blamed for teenage pregnancies in Amuria

Amuria, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Girls in Amuria district have blamed their parents for contributing to the rising teenage pregnancies registered in the district. They say most parents have exhibited a high level of negligence especially in providing necessities for them.

As a result, the girls are compelled to engage in unhealthy relationships in search of gifts that lure them to engage into sexual relationships leading to teenage pregnancies and diseases.

Naume Akado, a senior four student of Orungo High School says the parents send them to school with shortages in the necessities, adding that their concentration is affected as a result. She argues that many girls fail to tolerate the situation and drop out of school.

Florence Ajede, the senior woman teacher of Orungo H/S says the girls are struggling to secure their future through education but parents are letting them down. She emphasises the need for parents to take up their responsibility of paying school fees and providing the other necessities so that the girl child is kept at school.

Michael Oliongor, the Head teacher of Orungo H/S reveals that more than 10 girls drop out of school in Orungo high school every year. According to him, this is attributed to failure of parents to pay school fees and provide other necessities for their daughters much as they have interest to study.

Amuria district has reported 1,664 teenage pregnancies between January and August this year. The lockdown due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 disease has also contributed the escalating teenage pregnancies.

Robert Okisimo, the district probation officer says the number of teenage pregnancies registered within the six months is so alarming and calls for intervention from different stakeholders.

