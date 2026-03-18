Mbarara City allocates 5,000 free stalls after evicting street vendors

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Mbarara City are set to allocate over 5,000 free stalls to street vendors evicted from the city centre, as part of efforts to restore trade order and reduce congestion. The spaces are in the Nyamityobora, Kakoba, Katete, and Central Markets.

On Monday, the Mbarara City South Division Town Clerk, Sara Nandaula, and Senior City Commercial Officer Allan Karakure Buhanda led an operation that removed over 2,000 street vendors from areas in front of shops and corridors of arcades. Some merchandise was reportedly placed on top of Council vehicles.

The operation follows a 14-day ultimatum for vendors to vacate the central business area and relocate to gazetted markets. Allan Karakure Buhanda, the City Principal Commercial Officer, said the council has over 20 markets and gazetted areas ready for allocation. He warned that vendors who defy the eviction risk prosecution.

Sara Nandaula added that vendors operating along roadsides had not been allocated those spaces, and some shop owners place displays that obstruct roads. She said owners of arcades pay property tax, and it is the council’s responsibility to remove kiosks and unpermitted structures.

Evicted vendor Exavier Mujuni Mek said the crackdown was unfair as no prior arrangements had been made to relocate them to gazetted markets. “I wish they had first taken us to those markets, they claim they are gazette and know whether we can all of us fit in, then carry out their operation, it is unfair,” he said.

Another evicted vendor, Smart Tagaywa, questioned why their kiosk extensions were broken despite paying for trading licenses and other taxes.

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