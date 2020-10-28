Mbale taxi drivers reject proposal to share park with trucks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Taxi drivers in Mbale City have opposed plans by City authorities to temporary relocate trucks to Kumi road Taxi Park to pave way for road works.

The Shillings 21 billion road works project is expected to begin in two weeks’ time and now the drivers need to vacate the streets.

The road works will cover Manafwa and Naboa Roads and Cathedral Avenue.

Recently, Mbale City authorities asked truck drivers who have been operating on the affected roads to relocate temporarily to Kumi road Taxi Park as they find resources to purchase land to set up a permanent park.

James Kutosi, the Public Relations Officer Mbale City Council, said they intend to divide the taxi park into two parts to allow the truckers use one of the spaces.

However, Taxi drivers under Mbale Taxi Drivers, Conductors and Owners’ Association have said they can’t share the park with trucks.

Siraji Masagazi, the Spokesperson Mbale Taxi Drivers, Conductors and Owners’ Association, says they have very many vehicles that can’t even fit in Kumi taxi park, which forces drivers to operate along roads.

Kumi taxi park hosts vehicles that ply the Lira, Soroti, Busia and Tororo-Malaba routes, which the taxi driver say are likely to be affected should they allow in trucks.

Abdul Madoi, the Chairperson of Mbale United Trucks and Pickups Drivers’ Association blames the Mbale City Council for selling off the lorry park, saying they will not vacate the roadsides until the city council allocates them an alternative place to operate from.

Kutosi insists that Mbale City Council is the planning authority and will do all it takes to cause the desired change in the town.

URN