Mbale police arrest their own for gunning down suspected thief

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale police are holding one of their own accused of shooting to death a suspected thief.

Francis Kissa who is attached to Mbale central police station is locked up for shooting 48-year-old Sowedi Wambi at Namakwekwe ward in Northern city division in Mbale city over the weekend.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson says the officer shot Wambi in the stomach during patrol in Namakwekwe on Sunday night.

Wambi was rushed to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead after a few hours.

Kissa has been on the run until he was picked up this morning and locked up at Mbale central police station as investigations are ongoing.

Ayubu Fozi and Shakuru Kutosi, both riders operating at Namakwekwe boda boda stage who witnessed the shooting have denied claims that Wambi was a suspected thief.

They claim that Wambi was gunned down by officials on patrol at around 3.00 am while parking his motorcycle at the stage after accusing him of operating beyond the night-time curfew.

The two say they managed to escape from the stage but the police officers impounded their motorcycles.

