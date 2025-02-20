Mastercard Foundation rallies corporations to promote youth entrepreneurship

He says that the popular view that Uganda is among the most enterprising communities in the world needs to be supported to ensure the sustainability of the enterprises.

He was speaking at the Foundation’s review of its 10-year strategy dubbed “Young Africa Works”, which is aimed at empowering at least 4.3 million young persons to access dignified and fulfilling work. He says they are on the way to achieving this.

“Over the past five years, Young Africa Works has made significant progress, engaging over 3.8 million young people to acquire skills and access finance to start their enterprises. Of these, 1.3 million have transitioned into work,” according to Bukenya.

He says that the review was aimed at understanding what is working and what is not, so that they find ways of making the program’s achievements even faster, adding that the Foundation is ready to double their input.

The two-day event in Kampala featured more than 30 young entrepreneurs from across Uganda showcasing innovative enterprises in agriculture, technology, art, fashion, education and other sectors.

“As Uganda continues its path toward inclusive and sustainable growth, Mastercard Foundation remains committed to unlocking the potential of its young people, ensuring they are at the forefront of the Country’s transformation,” said Bukenya.