Mastercard Foundation rallies corporations to promote youth entrepreneurship

The dialogue brought together youth entrepreneurs, policymakers, private sector leaders, and development partners to discuss how entrepreneurship can be a viable pathway to sustainable livelihoods, what is needed to improve access to finance, skills, and markets for young people, and the role of policies and partnerships in creating an enabling environment for youth-led enterprises.
He said the main challenges discovered in getting financial institutions to develop products targeted at youth entrepreneurship will contribute a lot.
According to the Foundation, many young people struggle to access work that is stable, secure, and fulfilling.
By addressing the barriers to entrepreneurship, such as lack of capital, training, and market access, they can create opportunities for youth to build successful enterprises and contribute to economic growth.
Godfrey Byamukama, Assistant Commissioner of Privatisation and Investment at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, welcomed Mastercard Foundation’s model of promoting youth enterprises, saying it tackles what challenges Ugandan entrepreneurs most.
These include financial access which is mainly because of the informal nature of the businesses. He urged young entrepreneurs to take up the financing options provided by the government, especially the various wealth-creation funds. According to him, Mastercard Foundation’s programmes are in line with government objectives.
The Young Africa Works strategy sets out an ambitious goal for the next decade: by 2030, our work will enable 30 million young people in Africa, especially young women, to secure employment they see as dignified and fulfilling.
Using youth employment as a key measure of socio-economic progress, we aim to help millions of people find a pathway out of poverty.
As part of the Young Africa Works strategy, the Foundation aims to deepen engagement in some countries, including Uganda, to better understand their economic aspirations and identify priority sectors for growth.
It is hoped that working with governments and the private sector, will help develop a long-term plan for the country, that will improve the quality of education and vocational training so that they equip young people with the skills employers need; leverage technology to connect employers and job seekers, and drive growth; and enable entrepreneurs and small businesses to expand through access to financial services.