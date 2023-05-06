MASAKA: Property destroyed as fire guts Ambiance discotheque

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fire on Thursday gutted Ambiance night club in Masaka City, destroying property worth millions.

According to eyewitnesses who operate near the discotheque, the fire was noticed from from the upper corner of the building and spread to other sections.

“We tried to prevent it from spreading but there was little we could do because we were using rudimentary means,” they noted.

Bernard Kagolo, one of the attendants at the night club said that the fire first concentrated inside the night club and destroyed all the sound systems, the lights, walls fittings and floor carpets among other properties.

He says that they called in the police fire brigade but responded late after damage had already been caused.

Kagolo said that an assessment indicates that someone might have targeted the building through one of the air conditioning systems.

Twaha Kasirye, the Greater Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson said that their preliminary findings suggest that the fire outbreak may have been caused by poor connection to the power supply network.

URN