Masaka Lightning Strikes: 1 dead, 17 hospitalized

MASAKA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | A teacher at Sserinya Community Primary School in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, Masaka City, has been killed, and 17 others are admitted after being struck by lightning.

The deceased, Moses Mutaawe, was struck alongside two colleagues, Florence Nambalirwa and Rose Nakitto, and 15 pupils who are now in critical condition.

The private primary school’s classroom block was hit on Tuesday morning during a heavy downpour that lasted about one and a half hours.

Joseph Kabanda, the school’s Deputy Headteacher, said the victims were already in class when the incident occurred.

He described hearing an extraordinary thunder blast from a nearby tree, followed by pupils yelling as the victims fell unconscious. All the victims were rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital Kitovu for treatment.

Joseph Yiga, the school’s director and Speaker for Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, stated that the health team is doing everything possible to save lives.

He noted that, according to health workers, many of the pupils are now out of danger, having suffered shock and temporary paralysis.

Meanwhile, the management of Kitovu Hospital declined to comment on the incident, promising to provide a detailed report after attending to the patients.

