Masaka court denies Fr Ssekabira bail

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Masaka has denied bail to Reverend Father Deusdedit Ssekabira, a Catholic priest based in Masaka, who is facing money laundering charges.

In her ruling, Masaka High Court Judge Victoria Nakintu Katamba declined Fr. Ssekabira’s bail application and instead ordered that the matter be fixed for an expeditious trial.

Pending the commencement of trial, Fr. Ssekabira, through his lawyers Alexander Lule and Samuel Ssekyewa, applied for bail, arguing that he is still a suspect and is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.

In his application, the priest further told the court that he was subjected to emotional torture during his detention in secret military facilities and asked the court to grant him bail to enable him to adequately prepare and respond to the charges while out of prison.

Despite presenting three sureties, including Fr. Dr. Jude Jjuko, the Chancellor of Masaka Diocese, Kalungu West MP Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu, and his younger brother Andrew Matovu, the trial judge found merit in the objections raised by the prosecution and accordingly declined the application.

Deborah Itwau, a Senior State Attorney, argued that Fr. Ssekabira is facing a serious economic offence that has attracted significant public interest. She submitted that releasing him on bail at this stage could interfere with ongoing investigations and potentially compromise the trial process.

She further informed the court that investigations are progressing well and asked the judge to allow the state to commence prosecution, pledging to present its case expeditiously.

Justice Nakintu noted that since the state had committed to a speedy trial, it was in the interest of justice that the matter be fixed for hearing at the earliest available court session.

She directed the Masaka High Court Registrar to prioritise the case for hearing starting February 10. However, the judge ruled that the court could be moved to reconsider the bail decision should the state fail to commence prosecution as promised.

The ruling was met with visible disappointment and emotion from both Fr. Ssekabira’s lawyers and Catholic faithful who had attended the court session in large numbers, hopeful that the priest would be granted bail.

Speaking after the ruling, one of the defence lawyers, Alexander Lule, expressed dissatisfaction with the court’s decision and criticised security agencies, accusing them of acting with impunity. He noted that the agencies had failed to file responses in a separate case in which they were sued for the illegal detention of the priest.

Fr. Ssekabira was arrested on December 3 last year and remained unaccounted for under unclear circumstances for more than two weeks.

His whereabouts were only confirmed after the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) issued a statement acknowledging that he was being held in military custody.

He was later charged with money laundering, with prosecutors alleging that he participated in the intentional concealment of Shs 500 million after disguising himself as the owner of the money, despite knowing that it was proceeds of crime.

URN