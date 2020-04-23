Masaka business community to oversee distribution of donated food relief

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of the Masaka business community have set conditions for the distribution of food relief to the COVID-19 response campaign.

Unlike in other parts of the country where the food distribution is conducted by the taskforce and security operatives, the Masaka business community has demanded that they oversee the process.

Ronald Bbaale Mugera, the Masaka business community chairperson says they want to directly get involved in the food distribution exercise for purposes of accounting for the funds collected.

The group has also drawn a schedule detailing the quantities of food to be distributed in each of the divisions in Masaka Municipality.

He says that they have allocated each of the benefiting families 10 kilograms of maize flour.

The group has also demanded the taskforce to allocate a ton of maize flour to Lukaya roadside market vendors along the Kampala-Masaka highway in Kalungu district.

Herman Ssentongo, the Masaka COVID-19 taskforce chairperson and Resident District Commissioner has accepted the traders to nominate few people that will accompany security personnel in distributing the food to avoid crowding the process which is against the presidential guidelines.

Jude Mbabali, the Masaka district chairperson says they are currently overwhelmed by public demands for food.

URN