Masaka bishop ordains 17 into priesthood

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Catholic Church in Masaka Diocese has ordained 17 priests to join the clerical vocation of the faith.

The priests were ordained at Villa Maria proto-Cathedral in Kalungu district, by Masaka Diocesan Bishop Serverus Jjumba while he celebrated mass on Saturday. He also elevated 21 seminarians to the level of Deacons in the Catholic Church.

The new priests were ordained inside a historical Cathedral of Villa Maria where the pioneer native Ugandan catholic priests; Monsignor Victor Mukasa and Rev. Fr Bazilio Lumu were ordained in 1913, by Bishop Heinrich Streicher.

Bishop Jjumba challenged the newly ordained priests to strive and walk in the footsteps of their great predecessors Mukasa and Lumu, who he said exceptionally passed a big test of attaining priesthood during very challenging times.

He added that new priests have come at a time when the congregation they are going to lead is yearning for solace because of the various challenges that are troubling their spiritual and physical lives. Accordingly, Bishop Jjumba called upon the newly ordained priests to serve with utmost dedication, to help in restoring hope and building love among the faithful, such that they can grow stronger in faith.

He on the other hand cautioned parents of the new priests against pestering them for material support, warning this pressure may disorganize them and, as a result, make them fail to execute their new assigned responsibilities in the vocation. Bishop Jumba also challenged the priests to explore all possibilities towards building self-sustaining parishes as well as putting much emphasis on environmental protection initiatives.

Regina Kitaka, the Chairperson of Masaka Diocesan head of the laity commission called upon the congregation to fully support the priests to enable them to accomplish their mission.

Meanwhile, after the priests’ ordination, Bishop Jjumba declared Buyoga parish in Bukomansimbi district as the fiftieth deanery in Masaka Diocese and created the 57th parish on Busheke located in Sembabule district.

Kasese Diocese Ordains Six Clergymen

The Catholic Diocese of Kasese has ordained four priests and promoted two seminarians to deacons.

The deacons who were ordained priests are Godwin Kibaba, Norbert Muhindo, Mariko Bwambale and John Baluku Isebayanda, while the seminarians who were ordained deacons are Modesto Bwambale ad Loti Maate.

They were presented to Rt. Rev. Francis Aquirinus Kibira, the Bishop of Kasese Diocese by their parents at a function held at Kasese Catholic Cathedral. Rt. Rev. Kibira told the newly ordained priests and deacons to be messengers, watchmen and stewards of the Lord and encouraged them to love and support their parents.

The Bishop asked the ordained clergymen to always seek the advice of the Church and that of their parents whenever they are faced with challenges in service.

Kibira also used the function to ask the seminarians to desist from acts of hatred and bias against each other. The ordained clergymen applauded the bishop and all believers for their support and pledged to fully support the diocese and the pastoral work of the diocese.

Yosefu Byamutima, the father of John Baluku who spoke on behalf of the parents, challenged parents to nurture their children so that they can grow spiritually to serve the Lord. The ordained were awarded certificates of completion and given appointment letters to their respective parishes.

Ordination is a dedication and commissioning of individuals who are set apart and elevated from laity to clergy. Priests are charged to work with the Bishop and fellow priests, as a servant and shepherds among the people.

They declare forgiveness of sins, baptize, prepare the baptized for confirmation and preside at burials.

The deacon’s work engages in caring for the poor, needy and sick. They also carry out other duties like preaching.

URN